Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

Coronavirus Update: New York Governor Urges Senior Citizens To Consider Skipping Large Public Gatherings

The warning from the New York officials follows similar guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents in coronavirus-affected areas are also getting robo-calls and some senior centers are being closed.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeanneStuck

Leanne Stuck UPDATE: Governor Cuomo says there are now 105 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York. 4 minutes ago

AliBinjal

binjal ali RT @KevRincon: UPDATE: Governor Cuomo says there are now 105 cases of the Coronavirus in New York. 5 minutes ago

KevRincon

Kevin Rincon UPDATE: Governor Cuomo says there are now 105 cases of the Coronavirus in New York. 18 minutes ago

palumbo_lucio

LUCKY RT @keepfighting150: As I would figure my liberal governor loves to set off the panic button!! This is what liberals do! Be solely dependen… 1 hour ago

gorockster

Rockster Live in New York? Governor Cuomo giving an exclusive update on Sunday morning futures show (Fox Network) about the Coronavirus 1 hour ago

AngelofJustice9

Angelofjustice9 🕊😇⚡ Update New York Coronavirus covid-19: NY declared a State of Emergency today. Now, 13 more cases of covid-19 brings… https://t.co/73gVCl3t73 12 hours ago

KinTonTi_

KinTonTi, The Dog-Faced Pony Soldier New York declares state of emergency as Idiot Governor Cuomo announces 21 new coronavirus case, said Nothing About… https://t.co/FPK8VCt6lB 14 hours ago

Bmack328

BWM RT @WGRZ: UPDATE: Cuomo says Saturday there are 45 new cases and 89 total across New York State, though none of those confirmed cases are h… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Robbers In Surgical Masks Steal $250,000 At Aqueduct Racetrack [Video]Police: Robbers In Surgical Masks Steal $250,000 At Aqueduct Racetrack

Police say the suspects got away with $250,000 on Saturday night. It started when three employees were carrying the cash from one area of the facility to another. CBS2's Aundre Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Hampshire Health Officials On Latest Cases In State

New Hampshire health officials address two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the state to four.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 15:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.