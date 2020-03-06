Las Vegas police: deadly crash overnight near Durango Drive, Twain Avenue

Las Vegas police say one man is dead and one woman is recovering at the hospital after the two were hit by a pickup truck near Durango Drive and Twain Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Late Saturday.

The man and woman were not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, police say.

She was transported to UMC trauma were she is stable.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 2018 Dodge Ram, did not shows signs of impairment and remained on the scene, according to police.

This death marks the 21st traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2020.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.