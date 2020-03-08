Thousands Of Runners Participate in LA Marathon’s ‘Stadium To The Sea’ Course 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:54s - Published Thousands Of Runners Participate in LA Marathon’s ‘Stadium To The Sea’ Course Thousands of runners from across the country and the world are fired up to reach the finish line. Joy Benedict reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this