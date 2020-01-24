Global  

Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain Virus

Italy Places Millions Of People On Lockdown In Effort To Contain VirusAnyone in the affected areas will need special permission to leave their home.
China: Millions of people quarantined to check coronavirus spread [Video]China: Millions of people quarantined to check coronavirus spread

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for three weeks since it was identified as the source of the outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This [Video]Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection. China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

