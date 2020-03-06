Politicians and celebrities turn out for Women's Day March in London

Footage from the International Women's Day March in Central London on Sunday (March 8th) where the mayor, Sadiq Khan, chose to perform an 'elbow bump' as he greeted participants taking part in the demo.

Comedian and Broadcaster Sandi Toksvig looked bemused by the mayor's choice of greeting and can be seen holding out her hand, waiting for a handshake.

People around the world are avoiding shaking hands to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Also seen at the march were Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, actor George MacKay and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.