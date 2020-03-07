Global  

Facing South Florida: Coronavirus Response

Facing South Florida: Coronavirus Response

Facing South Florida: Coronavirus Response

Guests Dr. Aileen Marty and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell discuss the response to Coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and the expectation that there will be more cases as more people are tested.

The also address the cancellation of major Miami events, like Calle Ocho and the Ultra Music Festival.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Activates Level II Response To Coronavirus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday ordered the Division of Emergency Management activated to...
cbs4.com - Published


