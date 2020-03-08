Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gilmour: It was a dream come true

Gilmour: It was a dream come true

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Gilmour: It was a dream come true

Gilmour: It was a dream come true

Teenager Billy Gilmour was named man of the match on his first Premier League start as Chelsea beat Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trueblue__05

Ferdinand Marchoshan RT @CFCBlues_com: 🗣"It was amazing, a dream come true" Billy Gilmour on his Premier League debut. #CFC https://t.co/otQaFIYXpt 13 seconds ago

pRayanp11

Rayan.🇸🇦 RT @talkchelsea: 🗣"It was amazing, a dream come true.” Billy Gilmour on his Premier League debut! 👏 https://t.co/N7gTyrwNyg 2 minutes ago

Miro_diee

amiiiiii RT @TheBeardedRauI: Billy Gilmour on his debut . “Dream come true” https://t.co/OsBb3Vg3Bt 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.