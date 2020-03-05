Global  

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Mormon students protest BYU stance on same-sex behavior

Several hundred Brigham Young University students protested Friday afternoon outside church headquarters in Salt Lake City to show their displeasure with a letter this week that clarified that &quot;same-sex romantic behavior&quot; is not allowed on campus.
