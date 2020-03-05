Global  

Orlando Bloom: Katy's blooming

Orlando Bloom: Katy's bloomingOrlando Bloom thinks his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry is "blooming".
Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Will Welcome Their First Child This Summer: 'We're Excited'

Katy Perry has opened up a bit more about her pregnancy in an Instagram Live with fans. The...
Just Jared - Published


Katy Perry thanks fans for 'support' after pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has thanked her fans for their "overwhelming support" following her pregnancy announcement.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

