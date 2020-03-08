Trump: 'Dead Paper' New York Times Is An 'Embarrassment,' Fake News Is 'Enemy Of The People'



Tweets about this LillyZap 👠 RT @realDonaldTrump: The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead paper before I went into politics, and they wil… 39 minutes ago Kurodo @nytchinese @michelleinbklyn Trump just said the New York Times is dead paper😂 4 hours ago Sky Auke News Post from President T Trump March 8, 2020 The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead… https://t.co/LCdMtQetBV 4 hours ago TrumpByPublicOpinion RT @realDonald'Stable Genius' Trump: The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead paper b… https://t.co/opk6fvwrjc 5 hours ago TrumpByPublicOpinion The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead paper before I went into politics, and they… https://t.co/1wLNaLeLXa 5 hours ago Jyoत्स्ना RT @pksrivastava6: Donald Trump lashes out at the New York Times: "The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead p… 6 hours ago Pramod Srivastava Donald Trump lashes out at the New York Times: "The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a d… https://t.co/DRaJHhHdCN 7 hours ago Natarajan நટरा જन #NYT,#Indianmedia Trump on NYT “The New York Times is an embarrassment to journalism. They were a dead paper before… https://t.co/7WSHQuanHG 7 hours ago