Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

ALLIANZ STADIUM BEFORE THE JUVENTUS MATCH AGAINST INTER MILAN 2.

VARIOUS OF ENTRANCE FOR HEALTH CHECKS 3.

STEWARD AT STADIUM ENTRANCE GATES 4.

VARIOUS OF OFFICIALS OUTSIDE STADIUM STORY: Italian title contenders Juventus were on Sunday (March 8) due to play a crucial league match against Inter Milan behind closed doors as the country battled to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Italian government ordered that all games are played in empty stadiums until April 3 in a bid to control the disease.

Confusion reigned earlier on Sunday when the kickoff to a Serie A match between Parma and Class="kln">SPAL faced a last-minute delay following a call from Italy's Minister for Sport to suspend the league during the coronavirus outbreak.

Eventually the match kicked off 75 minutes late.

The death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 257 from 154, a local official said.

The latest national death toll figures stand at 366, an increase of 133 on Saturday's total.

