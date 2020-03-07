Global  

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection

Coronavirus Update: Connecticut Confirms First Case Of Infection

Connecticut officials announced Sunday the first confirmed coronavirus case, a 40- to 50-year-old patient from Wilton, Conn., now being treated at Danbury Hospital.

CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
