Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day

A march in Kyrgyzstan&apos;s capital Bishkek on International Women&apos;s Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police.

David Doyle reports.
A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports.

