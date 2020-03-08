The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Caged' pope delivers address via internet amid coronavirus Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing over the internet rather than from a window to stop crowds gathering in St Peter's Square during Italy's coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:50Published 10 minutes ago Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published 6 hours ago