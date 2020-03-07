Global  

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China

Several people have died and more remain trapped after a hotel, where people were being observed for coronavirus, collapsed in China on Saturday evening.

David Doyle reports.
Five-storey coronavirus quarantine hotel in China collapses, killing at least four

A hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine has collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.
SBS - Published Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.comWales OnlineAl JazeeraNews24Deutsche WelleReutersUSATODAY.com


China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people...
Independent - Published Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com



ejcrva

EJC Who didn't see that coming? The only thing more dangerous than #Communist labour is rushed Communist labour. Just r… https://t.co/9pmi4fY7BK 1 minute ago

phillyeaglesfa1

herekittykitty⭐⭐⭐🐄💨 RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: WTH is going on in China? Hotel Used to Quarantine Victims Exposed to Coronavirus Collapses in China, Dozens Missing.… 3 minutes ago

Hobbit4DJT

❌Hobbit❌⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @csinut1: A hotel collapses as it's used for quarantine of virus?!?! China the real nefarious country we must keep eyes on not so much R… 3 minutes ago

rafyazargar

Dibber🐰 RT @thatlonepilgrim: Hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapses claiming 10 lives; when death seeks you nothing can stop it. The Alm… 4 minutes ago

paulajarvis69

Trump'sgrabembythepussyposse™ RT @LynnFynn3: It was made with Chinese construction products- what do they expect??? Just look at the drywall in NOLA post-Katrina! https… 4 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus hotel quarantine collapses with 70 people trapped under rubble in China - https://t.co/EaEbOneAmX #GoogleAlerts 4 minutes ago

Karamachowski

Kara Machowski The hotel in Wuhan that housed coronavirus infects “collapses” over night! https://t.co/wl7OwxfEIu 5 minutes ago

PeterRMare

PeterRMare China's coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, dozens trapped | China i... https://t.co/SKV2pI6rrK via @YouTube 5 minutes ago


Chinese hotel collapses [Video]Chinese hotel collapses

At least 10 people were killed and another 23 remain missing after a hotel being used in China's coronavirus fight suddenly collapsed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapse [Video]10 Dead After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapse

Eighty people were inside of the Quanzhou city hotel when it collapsed Saturday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

