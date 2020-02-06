Meghan Markle Shares Archie On Cusp Of Milestone

Meghan Markle did her final solo event as a working royal family member on Friday, visiting students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, East of London, ahead of International Women's Day.

In addition to giving a moving speech to the students where she implored them "to speak up for what is right," the Duchess of Sussex also shared a little more about how her and Prince Harry's 10-month-old son Archie is doing.