Women's Day premiere for Marie Curie biopic 'Radioactive'

The life of Nobel prize-winning scientist Marie Curie was celebrated at an International Women&apos;s Day premiere of &quot;Radioactive&quot;, a new movie starring Rosamund Pike as the pioneering woman.

