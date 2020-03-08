Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren Surprise 'SNL' Appearance

Elizabeth Warren Surprise 'SNL' Appearance

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Warren Surprise 'SNL' Appearance

Elizabeth Warren Surprise 'SNL' Appearance

Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's cold open on NBC, finally meeting up with her impersonator, Kate McKinnon.

"We built a wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers, and teachers' pets," Warren said.

"And not only did I not accept money from billionaires — I got to give one a swirly on live TV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She's Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!

Elizabeth Warren is making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live! The 70-year-old senator...
Just Jared - Published

Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' with Kate McKinnon

Elizabeth Warren looked herself in the mirror Saturday night ... actually, she was just looking at...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Entertainment Tonight



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RodEyzaguirre

Rodrigo Eyzaguirre RT @nytimes: In a surprise appearance on "SNL," Elizabeth Warren said she would be practicing self-care now that she was out of the Democra… 12 minutes ago

BarbaraTracy_7

Barbara Tracy All the fun we will miss. I can see Elizabeth Warren doing #CarpoolKaraoke at the White House. Her surprise appeara… https://t.co/jE9rgVVWAq 41 minutes ago

ghostdansing

Ghost Dansing The real Elizabeth Warren makes surprise appearance on SNL https://t.co/kmRCjwWdtk 45 minutes ago

ohwhocares_

Ashley Elizabeth Warren Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' with Kate McKinnon https://t.co/cBnb934kaH https://t.co/PTZ7tY7tJr 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.