Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 cases leap in Italy to 366 from 233

COVID-19 cases leap in Italy to 366 from 233

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 cases leap in Italy to 366 from 233

COVID-19 cases leap in Italy to 366 from 233

As the death toll in Italy climbed to 366 from 233 a quarter of the population are now in emergency quarantine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in Washington state nearly doubled in just one day

(Natural News) On March 5, Washington Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman publicly announced...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Six coronavirus cases now in Pennsylvania

Two more presumptive COVID-19 cases were announced Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, both in...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BejahNEWS

Breaking NEWS COVID-19 cases leap in Italy from 233 to 366 https://t.co/EspP1wNEI4 3 minutes ago

VimeoBest

Vimeo's Best Videos COVID-19 cases leap in Italy from 233 to 366 https://t.co/iHJIemLXdn 3 minutes ago

BosawasRioIndio

Political Medicine COVID-19 cases leap in Italy from 233 to 366 https://t.co/KFd8cRGdAw 9 minutes ago

Sibling007

Sibling RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The death toll from an outbreak of #coronavirus in #Italy slows down but the total number of cases in the country leaps… 1 day ago

Barbara96913515

Barbara Santana The death toll from an outbreak of #coronavirus in #Italy slows down but the total number of cases in the country l… https://t.co/PcPs71sCzx 1 day ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English The death toll from an outbreak of #coronavirus in #Italy slows down but the total number of cases in the country l… https://t.co/EYDwBUs03m 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases In N.Y. State Surpass 100 [Video]Coronavirus Cases In N.Y. State Surpass 100

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. There are now 105 cases across New York, including a new case in New York City and the first case in Suffolk County. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:08Published

Delaware County Officials: No New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Delaware County Officials: No New Cases Of Coronavirus

Delaware County declared a state of emergency on Saturday following the announcement of one presumed case of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.