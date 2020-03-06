Global marches mark International Women's Day

People take to the streets to mark International Women's Day and highlight injustices.



Recent related videos from verified sources Million Women Rise: central London marchers denounce sexist violence Hundreds of protesters marched through central London on Saturday (March 7th) to denounce male violence against women. The "Million Women Rise" event came one day before International Women's Day. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published 13 hours ago Women Marching Through History Women have been taking to the streets for hundreds of years in the fight for liberation and equality. From the Women’s March in Versailles in 1789, through the Suffragette and Women’s Liberation.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published 2 days ago