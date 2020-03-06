Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained

Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities.

According to CNN, they're suspected of trying to oust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The brother of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and a former crown prince were among those detained on Friday.

An unnamed source says the Saudi royal court accused the two men of plotting a coup to unseat the king and crown prince.

The source said no arrests have taken place.