Biden, Sanders win new endorsements ahead of Michigan contest

U.S. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the backing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a civil rights leader.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Ahead of primaries in six states this week, Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both picked up crucial endorsements Sunday from prominent black leaders.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS, SAYING: I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States." U.S. Senator Kamala Harris threw her support behind Former Vice President Biden, who she clashed on the debate stage as she was seeking the party's nomination.

Most notably over Biden's civil rights record.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS, SAYING: "He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation and we need that right now." The backing of the black senator could give the former VP a boost as he campaigns ahead of another round of contests, which include the big prize of Michigan.

A Biden win there could cement the the former VP's lead in the race over his rival Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trailing Biden in overall delegates, Sanders now goes into Michigan in desperate need of a win and he's turning all his attention toward the state, cancelling a rally planned in Mississippi.

Campaigning on Sunday, Sanders officially received the endorsement of civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV.

JESSE JACKSON: "I stand with Bernie Sanders today because he stood with me.

I stand with him because he's never lost his taste for justice for the people.

I stand with him because he stands with you." The endorsement comes as concerns mount over Sanders' ability to gain support from black voters, who overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden on Super Tuesday, handing him a swath of state victories.

Black voters comprise almost 14% of Michigan's population and make up as much as 80% of some areas around Detroit.




