America's Top Infectious Disease Experts Issues Stark Warning

America's top infectious disease expert issued a stark warning on Sunday.

When I say protect, I mean right now, not wait until things get worse, say 'no large crowds, no long trips, and above all, don’t get on a cruise ship.

Anthony Fauci Interview, NBC's 'Meet the Press' Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases.