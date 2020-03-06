Global  

Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained

Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities.

Top Saudi royal family members detained

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's son who is considered the de facto ruler of the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayNYTimes.comRIA Nov.Belfast TelegraphIndependent


Saudi Arabia detains three members of royal family: report

Saudi Arabia detains three members of royal family: reportRIYADH: Saudi authorities have detained three royal family members including two senior princes, the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comDeutsche WelleReutersReuters IndiaRIA Nov.Independent



Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources [Video]Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals: sources

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king&apos;s nephew, two sources..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties

From the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards to visiting the Silverstone Museum, ET Canada has the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagements as senior members of the Royal family.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:28Published

