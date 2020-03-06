Senior Saudi Royal Family Members Detained

Three members of the Saudi Royal family have been detained by Saudi Arabian authorities.

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have detained three royal family members including two senior princes, the...

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's son who is considered the de facto ruler of the...

Seeker of Truth Tommy RT @intheMatrixxx : Three Senior Members of Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested https://t.co/6bsXS749Ls 46 minutes ago

Dennis Bouchard RT @Treasonweaselhu : @MingGao26 @FinancialTimes MBS- "Now I arrest my uncle and cousins while no one is paying attention." Senior Saudi ro… 40 minutes ago

Citizen Servant 🔆 MBS is an evil murderer. A perfect fit to be friends with the #TrumpCrimeFamily Senior Saudi royal family members… https://t.co/CrC7Z5vzja 31 minutes ago

cheryl RT @9NewsQueensland : The arrest of two senior princes triggered speculation about a possible coup attempt or a sudden deterioration in the… 1 minute ago