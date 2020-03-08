For Costco, Silver Linings Are Sometimes Made Of Toilet Paper

Shoppers have been visiting Costco to scoop up crucial supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Richard Galani said in an earnings call Costco's seen a run on dry grocery items, bleach, toilet paper, and hand sanitizers.

As a result, Business Insider reports the members-only warehouse chain saw an uptick in consumer demand in February.

The last week and a half has been quite good with the sales, but we'll see what tomorrow brings.