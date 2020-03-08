Global  

Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density'

Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density'

Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density'

Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company&apos;s global office employees to work remotely this week.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells office employees to work from home as the company plans to reduce 'human density' in stores amid coronavirus outbreak· In a memo sent to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to...
Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density' [Video]Apple's Tim Cook Reveals Plans To Reduce 'Human Density'

Apple CEO Tim Cook urged the company's global office employees to work remotely this week. According to Business Insider, it's an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cook's email was..

