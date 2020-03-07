New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Declared A State Of Emergency Because Of The Coronavirus

Global  

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic.

According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus.

The total number of cases in New York are now 76 with 11 of them located in New York City.

While some people were connected with a cruise, others seem to be cases of community spread.

Declaring a state of emergency allows Cuomo to direct state agency resources to communities in need.
NY Declares State of Emergency Amid 76 Virus Cases

Amid 76 confirmed coronavirus cases, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency.
New York AG orders televangelist Jim Bakker to stop advertising 'Silver Solution' as coronavirus treatment

As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the...
