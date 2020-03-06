Premier League Round Up: Liverpool close in on first title in 30 years now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published Premier League Round Up: Liverpool close in on first title in 30 years Liverpool are within two victories of their first league title in 30 years after a win against Bournemouth as second-placed Manchester City suffered a damaging defeat to rivals Manchester United.

