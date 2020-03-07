Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Officials updated the public on Sunday about a Pennsylvania man who visited Palm Beach County last month testing positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 2 dead in Florida who tested COVID-19 positive

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials discuss possible effects of coronavirus in Palm Beach County [Video]Officials discuss possible effects of coronavirus in Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner provided an update of local actions pertaining to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and any possible effects in Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 26:30Published

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida [Video]Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.