Web Extra: Dana Altman on winning the pac-12 (3/8/20)

The Ducks were paced by Payton Pritchard's 29 points



Recent related videos from verified sources Web Extra: Dana Altman after Cal win (3/5/20) Oregon proved it was too much for Cal to handle. Credit: KEZIPublished 2 days ago Web Extra: Dana Altman on senior weekend (3/4/20) Oregon set to celebrate senior Payton Pritchard during his final home game in Matthew Knight Arena. Credit: KEZIPublished 4 days ago