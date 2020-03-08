Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Church and Worship Safety

Church and Worship Safety

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Church and Worship Safety

Church and Worship Safety

RECUT: Law Enforcement host a seminar with community leaders on how to respond and protect themselves from any threat or danger.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Church and Worship Safety

Tragedy at the synagogue in pennsylvania.

To dylan roof's attack on a small baptist church in south carolina.

Religious institutions have been the victim of violent misfortunes over the past several years.

Even a church in antioch tennessee suffered through similar adversity.

Boynton church of god senior pastor steve smith says society has lost its touch with religion.

"people respected god.

They honored god.

They feared god but they don't fear god anymore."

The catoosa county sheriff's office held a seminar at boynton church.

Standup "today's seminar is meant to educate church go-ers on how to prepare and respond to danger, such as criminal attacks.

The catoosa county sheriff says, although fire arms are useful, it's not the only way to protect yourself."

"i think a church is safe because they're educated and prepared.

Firearms is not the only avenue of being safe and prepared."

Part of that preparation includes having a written plan for a variety of specific threats, from violence to severe weather.

Law enforcement recommends practicing these plans on a regular basis.

"this will be an ongoing effort with the sheriff's office and other emergency services because it will be about all emergency responses."

Officials discussed a variety of exit strategies.

Smith suggested car pooling as a way to avoid a congested parking lot.

"it's just to try to educate them on what's out there and how we can help."

Smith has witnessed a number of unusual incidents during his 37 years of preaching but the carrying of fire arms was only approved a few years ago.

But because not everyone is comfortable carrying a weapon and the church has a welcoming nature, he tells news 12 that he values the program that was offered today.

"schedule a meeting with your sheriff or someone that is in the law enforcement area that has these types of plans.

This just a building but the people makes up the church."

Reporting in ringgold, winston reed, news 12 now.

It's daylight savings time




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mzzpurity

MZZPURITY This is the best time to get close to God 🙏🏻 Observe your five daily salat , go to church and worship, pray to Go… https://t.co/i9sZX3RFkK 4 hours ago

jwhitehurst17

Juanita Whitehurst RT @AdamPage85: For the record, church is never closed. Corporate worship has been discouraged due to safety precautions for older generati… 11 hours ago

tv1samoa

TV1 Samoa COVID-19 Mormon Church suspends all worship and church gatherings around the world. The Church of Jesus Christ Latt… https://t.co/mEUwhe5ruv 12 hours ago

Milly_Gad

Mrs.Bruno👌❤️❤️❤️ RT @agapehouseghana: At Agape House, we value the safety and well-being of all our members and guests. We want you to know the precautions… 12 hours ago

JenniePalmer

Jennifer Palmer 🇭🇷⚽ @AynRandPaulRyan What morons. I’m a practicing Catholic and our bishop has suspended public masses and all other se… https://t.co/DW0CG1gHCv 13 hours ago

AdamPage85

pagemasta For the record, church is never closed. Corporate worship has been discouraged due to safety precautions for older… https://t.co/EJKhezIjPI 15 hours ago

VIZpin_Inc

VIZpin Smartphone Access Control RT @rpnmag: The Cost of Access Control in Places of Worship #RPNMag #RPNBuyersGuide2020 #ChurchSecurity #HOWSafety @VIZpin_Inc https://t.co… 15 hours ago

rpnmag

RPNmag.com The Cost of Access Control in Places of Worship #RPNMag #RPNBuyersGuide2020 #ChurchSecurity #HOWSafety @VIZpin_Inc https://t.co/rg7m1t8Fwp 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.