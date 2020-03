Video: Even warmer temperatures on deck for start of work week 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:16s - Published Monday looks to be the pick of the week, as temperatures will reach the 60s. Monday looks to be the pick of the week, as temperatures will reach the 60s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Even warmer temperatures on deck for start of work week OCCURRED AT 8:25 IN THE EVENING.WE GET TO ENJOY ALL OF THE CLEARSKIES AND BEAUTIFUL SUNSETTONIGHT BECAUSE WE FINALLY GOTRID OF THE CLOUD COVER HANGINGAROUND.LOOKING TO THE WEST, NOTHING BIGGOING ON.HIGH PRESSURE IS IN CONTROL.CIRCULATION AROUND THIS ISPUMPING MILD AIR TO THE NORTH.OR IS A FRONTAL BOUNDARY HERE INTHE WEST WHICH MAY GIVE US SOMESHOWERS AS WE LOOK AT TUESDAYNIGHT.TONIGHT, NO ISSUES OUT THERE.CLEAR, ALMOST A FULL MOON.TOMORROW, A LOT OF SUNSHINE ANDVERY MILD.SPRING FEVER IS SETTING IN.64 DEGREES-70 DEGREES ACCEPTONCE AGAIN AT TH CAPE.HERE ARE YOUR HIGH TEMPERATURESTOMORROW.NEAR THE WATER, A LITTLE BITCOOLER.WESTBOROUG, 67 DEGREES FOR AHIGH TEMPERATURE.ONE OR TWO SPOTS MAY FLIRT WITHTHE 70 DEGREE MARK.WITH THE SOUTHWESTERLY BREEZEWARMING THE AND LYNN AREAS, ITWILL COOL THE CAPE AND THEISLANDS.IT DOES NOT LOOK LIKE WE WILL BESETTING ANY RECORDS BECAUSE THERECORDS FOR TOMORROW ARESMASHINGLY WARM RECORDS.THE RECORDS STOOD FROM 2016.77, BOSTON.WE WILL BE SHORT OF THE RECORDSBUT IT WILL STILL BE A VERY MILDDAY OUT THERE.WE HAVE A LOVE IN DAYS TO OURASTRONOMICAL SPRING.METEOROLOGICAL HE COME US -METEOROLOGICAL;LY, SPRINGSTARTED MARCH 1.TUESDAY EVENING, SHOWERS COMINGTHROUGH.COOLER WEATHER MOVES BACK INTOTHE FORECAST.NOT LOOKING FOR A LOT OF RAINOUT OF THIS ONE.MAYBE A QUARTER OF AN INCH OFRAIN.NOT A BIG RAINMAKER.TOMORROW, I HAVE MADE THE PIC OFTHE WEEK.68 DEGREES AND SUNSHINE.TUESDAY, CLOUDING UP WITH WHITESHOWERS.WEDNESDAY, COOLER.EVEN COOLER ON THURSDAY.LITTLE UNSETTLED AT THE END OFTHE WEEK WITH POSSIBLE SHOWERSON FRIDAY.EVEN WHEN YOU LOOK AT THETEMPERATURES, UPPER 40’S, THECOOL DAYS FOR THURSDAY ANDSUNDAY, THOSE ARE STILL ABOVENORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.LOOKS LIKE A VERY WAR ONE W





