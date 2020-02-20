Father Hood Movie (1993) - Patrick Swayze, Halle Berry, Sabrina Lloyd
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:34s - Published
2 hours ago < > Embed
Father Hood Movie Trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: Adventures of a deadbeat dad who kidnaps his kids from the bus.
Based on the true life stories and experiences of Michael J.
Hardy.
Director: Darrell Roodt
Writer: Scott Spencer
Stars: Patrick Swayze, Halle Berry, Sabrina Lloyd
Genre: Adventure, Comedy
