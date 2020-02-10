Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!

Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!

Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!

A love of cooking and the guiding hand of a grandmother made Cookie Spin possible.

It's home to what customers call an "epic" treat, deep dish cookies.

"We're in Chicago, so it's got to be a deep dish," Cookie Spin Owner Joe Lamondi said.

"I always felt the best part of the cookie was a soft gooey center, so I wanted to make the whole cookie that way." Lamondi and his team use specially-made pans so the desserts keep their shape, but these aren't your everyday muffin tins.

"They're not angled, so the cookie will bake straight up and down," Lamondi said.

Flavors vary from birthday cake to salted caramel brownie, ultimate peanut butter, and good ole' chocolate chip.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Deep Dish Pizza?

No, Deep Dish Cookie!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day [Video]Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

Forget the flowers, forget the chocolate, this may be the best gift of them all this Valentine's Day.

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.