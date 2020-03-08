Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

Global  

CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •TIME


Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president, Kamala Harris backs Joe Biden

Sanders supported Jackson's 1988 presidential bid and is trying to expand his appeal in the primary...
Haaretz - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest [Video]Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements [Video]Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Sen. Kamala Harris and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are the latest endorsements for the two candidates.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

