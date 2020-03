Catalina United Methodist Church taking preventative measures amid COVID-19

BACK IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA--CATALINA UNITED METHODISTCHURCH ON SPEEDWAY -- SENT OUTA LETTER -- ABOUT HOW IT ISMITIGATING THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.

THE CHURCH SAYS ITSPUTTING IN PLACE NEWCLEANLINESS AND SAFETYMEASURES.

HAND SANITIZERS WILLBE PLACED AT ENTRYWAYS OF EACHWORSHIP AREA.

PASTORS WILLLEAD PEOPLE IN A (VERBALGREETING OF PEACE.

HOLYCOMMUNION WILL ALSO BE SERVEDDIFFERENTLY -- IN THE HANDS.THE CHURCH ALSO RECOGNIZEDTHAT THERE MAY BE A TIME WHENHOLY COMMUNION CAN BESUSPENDED TEMPORARILY.

WE WILLDO THAT IF ITS THERECOMMENDATION OF THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT IN OUR AREA SOTHATS HAPPENED IN SEATTLE BUTITS NOT RECOMMENDED HERE.

IFIT COMES TO THAT WE WILL DOWHATEVER TO KEEP EVERYBODYSAFE.

CATALINA UMC IS ALSOPREPARING FOR THE POSSIBILITYOF MORE PEOPLE JOINING WORSHIP-- ONLINE INSTEAD OF INPERSON.

AND IT DOES ENCOURAGETHOSE WITH HEALTH CONCERNS --TO REMAIN HOME AND JOIN IN VIALIVE STREAM AVAILABLE ON ITSWEBSITE.GETTING TO THE WEATHER ACTIONWE'LL SEE ACROSS OUR WORK