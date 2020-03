Lee Canyon celebrates International Women's Day 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:51s - Published Lee Canyon celebrates International Women's Day The Lee Canyon resort celebrated International Women’s Day Sunday holding events and getting girls to shred the slopes. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lee Canyon celebrates International Women's Day WOMEN'S DAY HOLDING EVENTS-GETTING GIRLS TO SHRED THESLOPES.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN SPOKE WITH SNOWBOARDERS ATTHE RESORT ON WHY THEY LOVEENCOURAGING OUTHERS TO TRY."THIS IS THE THIRD YEAR LEECANYON HAS DONE EVENTS FORINTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY ANDIT'S ALL ABOUT GIVING GIRLS ANDWOMEN THE COURAGE TO TRY OUT ANEXTREME SPORT." PKG NATS "IDID A BUNCH OF AIRS WITH ABUNCH OF GREAT TEACHER THAT AREHELPING ME TODAY, SO THAT WASREALLY FUN." IZZIE BRUNSON HASBEEN SNOWBOARDING FOR FOURYEARS- AND LOVES SHREDDING THESLOPES AT LEE CANYON.THIS TIME SHE GOT TO DO IT WITHA GROUP OF WOMEN AND GIRLS.IZZIE BRUNSON, SNOWBOARDER"IT'S PRETTY EASY.THERE'S A LOT OF GREAT WOMENOUT HERE TO HELP YOU OUT.YOU'LL BE FINE IF YOU TRY IT."AS PART OF INTERNATIONALWOMEN'S DAY AT THE RESORT,THESE FEMALE INSTRUCTORS GAVECOMPLIMENTARY LESSONS TO HELPSKIERS AND SNOWBOARDERS OF ALLSKILLS- ESPECIALLY YOUNG GIRLS.AMANDA OLSON, LEE CANYONSNOWBOARDING INSTRUCTOR "I LOVEANY CHANCE I GET TO GET OUT ONTHE SNOW WITH GIRLS.HAVING A SHRED DAY WITH GIRLSIS SO MUCH FUN." ACCORDING TOSKI INDUSTRY REPORTS- 38PERCENT OF SNOWBOARDERS WEREWOMEN, AND 44 PERCENT OFDOWNHILL SKIERS WERE WOMEN IN2017.THE INSTRUCTORS SAY THEYBELIEVE THOSE NUMBERS WILLCONTINUE GROWING.LAURA RAMMELL, LEE CANYONSNOWBOARDING INSTRUCTOR "EVERYTO WATCH I LOVE TO SEE THEYOUTH GET OUT HERE." INGETTING MORE GIRLS COMFORTABLEWITH THE ELEMENTS OF FREESTYLE-THAT CAMARADERIE AND THE GIRLPOWER BECAUSE IT'S SUCH AMALE-DOMINATED SPORT SO GETTINGMORE GIRLS INVOLVED INDEFINITELY SUPER FUN." GIRLSLIKE IZZIE WHO SAYS SHE'LL KEEPPUSHING HERSELF ON THE SLOPES."THE EXCITEMENT AND HOW YOU CANGET AIR AND IT'S JUST SO FUN."JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWSFROM HIGH STRESS TO EVEN HIGHER





