Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith
Nuclear movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following an act of violence committed by her own brother, Emma escapes with her mother to wild, open country, where they find refuge in an isolated retreat in the shadow of a nuclear power station.
Director: Catherine Linstrum
Writers: Catherine Linstrum, David-John Newman
Stars: Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith
Genre: Drama