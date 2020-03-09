Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:05s - Published Nuclear movie - Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith Nuclear movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following an act of violence committed by her own brother, Emma escapes with her mother to wild, open country, where they find refuge in an isolated retreat in the shadow of a nuclear power station. Director: Catherine Linstrum Writers: Catherine Linstrum, David-John Newman Stars: Emilia Jones, Sienna Guillory, Oliver Coopersmith Genre: Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this