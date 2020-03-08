Global  

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.
Ben Carson refuses to talk plan for cruise ship set to dock in Oakland

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is currently serving on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsChicago S-T


Canada to repatriate passengers from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

Canada has secured a plane to repatriate its citizens onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewBelfast Telegraph



Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland [Video]Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland

The cruise ship carrying at least 21 positive coronavirus cases will dock in Oakland on Monday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:28Published

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents [Video]Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

