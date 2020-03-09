Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inside Honduras' gang killings

Inside Honduras' gang killings

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 05:16s - Published < > Embed
Inside Honduras' gang killings

Inside Honduras' gang killings

Stuart Ramsay visits Honduras, where murder rates are rocketing.

Warning: contains blurred images of dead bodies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

genmum6

Las Vegas Linda 💝♎️💄 This is WHY so many Central Americans leave their homelands. #notfakenews Inside Honduras' gang killings: 'They o… https://t.co/zLYD89aLYM 2 days ago

littlehoss16j

Troy Johnson RT @PatPenn2: 🚨 MS 13 & Barre18 Gangs. Already in America Thanks to the Dems 5 minutes...Watch "Inside Honduras' gang killings: 'They opera… 2 days ago

LordZorvan

Anthony Boone RT @PatPenn2: 🚨 5 minute...Watch "Inside Honduras' gang killings: 'They operate to rape, murder and kidnap'" on YouTube https://t.co/BKzkxW… 2 days ago

TCG_CrisisRisks

The Cavell Group Honduras: Gangs, extortion, kidnapping, rape and killings. https://t.co/S8Et2AxpCw 2 days ago

PatPenn2

Warrior333 🚨 MS 13 & Barre18 Gangs. Already in America Thanks to the Dems 5 minutes...Watch "Inside Honduras' gang killings: '… https://t.co/akEHPbTBNO 2 days ago

PatPenn2

Warrior333 🚨 5 minute...Watch "Inside Honduras' gang killings: 'They operate to rape, murder and kidnap'" on YouTube https://t.co/BKzkxWEk0j 2 days ago

RGB_Blog

RGB Blog Inside Honduras’ gang killings: ‘They operate to rape, murder and kidnap’ https://t.co/kjBJsS7Tkz https://t.co/3Km8XHtjaX 2 days ago

BejahNEWS

Breaking NEWS Inside Honduras’ gang killings: ‘They operate to rape, murder and kidnap’ https://t.co/n8qt7hKCIM https://t.co/H860kRjkHr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.