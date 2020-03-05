Student remains overseas despite coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile... state health officials say another covid-19 case has been confirmed in indiana.

We'll have more on how the spread of the coronavirus is impacting wabash valley students in a moment... but we begin tonight with new details about another "presumptive positive" covid-19 case in indiana.

Covid-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

According to the indiana state department of health... a second indiana resident is being monitored.

Health officials say the patient lives in hendricks county.

They recently traveled to boston, massachusetts.

You may remember... on friday... officials said the first patient in indiana had also recently traveled to boston.

Officials say this second patient has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation -- not a hospital.

Nationwide... there are nationwide... there are now more than 5-hundred coronavirus cases... and 19-people have died.

Sadly... this is nothing compared to the death toll in other countries.

In italy... more than 3-hundred and 50-people have died.

This is why area universities are now restricting study abroad programs and spring break travel.

New for you tonight at 10... richard solomon spoke with 1-student still overseas amid the outbreak.

Richar} jordan kemp says she's the only i-s-u student left in italy right now.

The university canceled all spring break travel due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Kemp says i-s-u rushed students already overseas back home.

But -- she says she isn't letting this virus end the trip of a lifetime.

Pk} indiana state university student -- jordan kemp -- says she's on a trip she'll never forget.

"ever since i was like a freshman in high school i always said i'd study abroad.

I kinda choose italy because it's beautiful."

Kemp landed in florence, italy in late january.

The junior is studying political science through a study abroad program.

But -- kemp's trip of a lifetime was almost cut short due to the coronavirus.

"the italian government decided to shut down all public places so then i-s-u revoked my permission to allow me to stay."

Indiana state is restricting "university-sponsored" travel t italy and other places like china, venezuela and south korea.

This includes spring break.

I-s-u leaders put these measures in place this past week due to the rapid spread of the virus.

For kemp... that meant coming home much earlier than she planned.

"i've been waiting for this opportunity my whole life.

To have it potentially taken away from me was obviously heartbreaking like, it felt like a heartbreak."

But she didn't let that happen.

Kemp got an apartment and is still overseas.

According to health officials in italy... more than 350-people have died from the virus.

Kemps says that fact doesn't scare her.

"there's never been a time where i've felt unsafe or like the italian government was just ignoring the problem.

It's mostly just been an inconvience for me."

Kemp says she takes all of her classes online now.

She wants everyone to know she's ok and in great health.

Kemp says she's not letting fear keep her from exploring the world.

"i may be never be over here like this again.

And, i'm not going to let something like this effect my attitude towards it."

Richar} indiana state is not the only local school taking action right now.

Rose-hulman institute of technology is also suspending student travel to places hit hard by the virus.

Depauw university in depauw depauw university in greencastle is canceling large events on campus to -- hopefully -- slow the spread of the virus in indiana.

And... "the sisters of providence of saint mary-of-the-woods" and "providence health care" ask that you not visit residents if you are sick.

Officials say they are monitoring the coronavirus and flu.

They ask that you practice good hygiene.

They also say they are looking at ways to prepare for a possible outbreak here.

