Our Cartoon President S03E08 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:45s - Published Our Cartoon President S03E08 Our Cartoon President 3x08 Promo trailer HD - Next on episode 8 season 3 - Showtime After the G-7 nations make Cartoon Trump feel like a loser, he decides to start his own international alliance for cool dictators including Cartoons Putin, Turkey's Erdogan, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammad bin Salman. Watch Our Cartoon President Sundays at 8:30/7:30c. #OurCartoonPresident

