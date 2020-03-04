Global  

Texas Senator Ted Cruz Says He 'Briefly Interacted' With Individual Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

In the statement, the Republican senator said he was informed Saturday night that he had a brief conversation and shared a handshake with the individual at CPAC.
