'Nintendo Play Station' Sells At Auction for $360K

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s
'Nintendo Play Station' Sells At Auction for $360KYou remember those old Nintendo Play Stations? Well one sold for $360,000
Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction

Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auctionHeritage Auctions A prototype of the Nintendo Play Station, a console that never came to market,...
FarzalSays

Farzal Khan RT @FarzalSays: Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/7SEyrkrUtB Heritage Auctions A prototype o… 1 hour ago

SR7NYC

SR7NYC RT @36Pmoney: Nintendo Play Station' Sells At Auction For $360,000 https://t.co/OoVYOe0wKy 1 hour ago

SpawnacusLIVE

|Farmer|Spawnacus Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/ImAdgPIOEB 2 hours ago

liveatpcdotcom

PC.com Malaysia The Last ‘Nintendo Play Station’ Hybrid In Existence Sells At Auction With A $USD360,000 Winning Bid… https://t.co/hUJGFlMNuY 2 hours ago

GamingOverdose_

🎮💊➕ #nintendoplaystation sells for over 360,000 https://t.co/UJdUC4EIcd https://t.co/3Xvs5csRpE 2 hours ago

Dexter_Johnson

Dexter Johnson Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/F4BllG4JXg 2 hours ago

RESQBug

Allan The ‘Nintendo Play Station’ prototype console sells for $360,000 https://t.co/aL7nt8oNei https://t.co/Oghb2EmLuK 3 hours ago

GizmoEffect

The Gizmo Effect Rare Nintendo Play Station console sells for $360,000 at auction https://t.co/CuO6wgEX7G 3 hours ago

