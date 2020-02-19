Cavs players, staff attend discussion, basketball game with inmates at Grafton Correctional Institution 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:26s - Published Cavs players, staff attend discussion, basketball game with inmates at Grafton Correctional Institution The Cleveland Cavaliers partnered with the REPRESENT JUSTICE Campaign and Prison Fellowship to host a roundtable discussion and basketball game with players, coaches and front office staff at Grafton Correctional Institution in Lorain County on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cavs players, staff attend discussion, basketball game with inmates at Grafton Correctional Institution HANDS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE OR USEALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZER.NEW TONIGHT THE CAVS WORKING OFFTHE COURT.THE TEAM PARTNERED WITH THEREPRESENT JUSTICE CAMPAIGN ANDPRISON FELLOWSHIP TO HOST AROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION IN LORAINECOUNTY LAST WEEK.THE GOAL WAS TO ENCOURAGE A FAIRLEGAL SYSTEM AND END EXTREMESENTENCES.AFTER THE TALKS, COACHES PLAYEDSOME BALL WITH THE INMATES W





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach John Beilein Out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be promoted to replace Beilein as head coach, according to ESPN. Beilein will inform his staff and players of.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:06Published 3 weeks ago