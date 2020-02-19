Cavs players, staff attend discussion, basketball game with inmates at Grafton Correctional Institution

Global  

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
The Cleveland Cavaliers partnered with the REPRESENT JUSTICE Campaign and Prison Fellowship to host a roundtable discussion and basketball game with players, coaches and front office staff at Grafton Correctional Institution in Lorain County on Friday.
THE TEAM PARTNERED WITH THEREPRESENT JUSTICE CAMPAIGN ANDPRISON FELLOWSHIP TO HOST AROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION IN LORAINECOUNTY LAST WEEK.THE GOAL WAS TO ENCOURAGE A FAIRLEGAL SYSTEM AND END EXTREMESENTENCES.AFTER THE TALKS, COACHES PLAYEDSOME BALL WITH THE INMATES




