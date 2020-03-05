Coronavirus Update: Wife Of Man At Center Of Westchester Outbreak Speaks

Global  

The wife of the New Rochelle lawyer who is linked to many of the coronavirus cases in Westchester County took to Facebook recently to talk about the ordeal her family is going through.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
