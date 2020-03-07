|
Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy
In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia.
In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia.
CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.
