Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 22 In U.S., 16 Million On Lockdown In Italy In the U.S., the outbreak has now affected 34 states and the District of Columbia. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this TodoTiempo Coronavirus live updates: US death toll hits 21; Grand Princess to dock Monday; Sen. Ted Cruz to self-quarantine https://t.co/UjaJKFMFkH 11 minutes ago Leedee58460000 RT @ReutersUK: U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency https://t.co/WzxWH0XGKC https://t.co/Vvv6aVpxd0 12 minutes ago ప్రదీప్ प्रदीप् RT @MailOnline: Coronavirus death toll in Iran hits 194 as 49 people die in ONE DAY https://t.co/7s2GfPa3p8 19 minutes ago Omer Tontus #Coronavirus: #BorisJohnson to hold Cobra meeting as #UK death toll hits three #Primeminister to consider bringing… https://t.co/gSk60OvJoc 24 minutes ago coriiiiiiiiiiii RT @sersan1000: 2nd Tehran lawmaker dies from coronavirus as Iran death toll hits 145 https://t.co/Wz0RMKYOMH via @timesofisrael 29 minutes ago cheslie U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/eDhOSo3n5b 30 minutes ago Servando S 2nd Tehran lawmaker dies from coronavirus as Iran death toll hits 145 https://t.co/Wz0RMKYOMH via @timesofisrael 37 minutes ago Damian Diggs RT @luvnewinfo: Coronavirus live updates: US death toll hits 21; Grand Princess to dock Monday; Sen. Ted Cruz to self-quarantine https://t.… 44 minutes ago