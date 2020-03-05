Global  

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR OREGON DUE TO COVID-19

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR OREGON DUE TO COVID-19STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR OREGON DUE TO COVID-19
STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR OREGON DUE TO COVID-19

I'm jillian smukler.

The spread of corona virus in oregon has prompted governor kate brown to declare a state of emergency.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases rise to 14... one of which is in douglas county.

Officials say all of the cases were either community spread or related to already known cases.

Governor brown said the declaration is meant to contain the outbreak by activating the state's reserve of emergency healthcare workers.

It also gives broad authority to state health officials to take immediate action.

"today's news is both troubling and expected.

We know that covid-19 is in the united states and in oregon.

Covid-19 is a communicable disease.

We know it will spread.

We know there will be more cases.

But we also know there are steps we can take to prevent covid-19 transmission and protect people most at risk.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days-- and can be extended if needed.

State officials also say lawmakers will consider an emergency 5 million dollar request to fight the virus on monday.

This is the second day in a row that reported cases of corona virus have doubled in oregon again, we now have 14 reported cases.

Health officials are still waiting for test results from 53 people, that's up from 40 just yesterday.

And 203*others are being



