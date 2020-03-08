Hundreds march at Turner Park for Omaha Women's Day March

Hundreds of men, women and children came together in Midtown for Omaha's Women's Day March.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sandi Toksvig joins International Women's Day protesters to demand climate and gender justice Hundreds of women are joined by former co-host of The Great British Bake Off Sandi Toksvig, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and 1917 star George MacKay for an International Women's Day march in central.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 9 hours ago Women's rights activists attacked, arrested on International Women's Day A march in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on International Women's Day is attacked by masked men, before dozens of women were then arrested by police. David Doyle reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:03Published 11 hours ago