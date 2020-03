Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Union Blue Soldiers RT @1stOhioBattery: And...exhale. The Blue Jackets capped off their western Canada trip with a timely 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. #… 23 minutes ago

Misty Miller RT @FOXSportsCbus: The @BlueJacketsNHL earn three of a possible six points on the trip and are now heading home. #CBJ https://t.co/bYYEw… 5 hours ago

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: The Blue Jackets hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference with their 2-1 win against the Canucks. https://t.co/ZAr… 7 hours ago

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves, and the Blue Jackets moved into the first wild card from the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 w… 7 hours ago

Sarah RT @SportsAviation: 🏒 Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) 🆚 Vancouver Canucks (W 2-1) ✈️ SWQ2464 | N807TJ | B734 🛫 YVR - 9:05am PT 🛬 CM… 8 hours ago

Sports + Aviation 🏒 Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) 🆚 Vancouver Canucks (W 2-1) ✈️ SWQ2464 | N807TJ | B734 🛫 YVR - 9:05am PT… https://t.co/Gdf9Y9rqAV 9 hours ago

Rob Mixer RT @1stOhioBattery: Film Sesh: Let's break down how the Columbus Blue Jackets found success with low-to-high passing plays in a 2-1 win ove… 9 hours ago